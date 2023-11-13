Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 703,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

