Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

LH stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.22. The company had a trading volume of 123,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

