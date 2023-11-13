Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 11,105 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hershey by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hershey by 135.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

