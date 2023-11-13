Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 15,245 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VUG stock opened at $288.48 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average of $275.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

