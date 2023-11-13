Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,075,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,293 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 87,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.