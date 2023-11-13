Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

