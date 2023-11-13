Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.