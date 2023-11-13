Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,727 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 44.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

