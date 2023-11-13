Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,097 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $326.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $838.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

