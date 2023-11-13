Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,070.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,002.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,877.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

