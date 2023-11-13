Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,187 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after buying an additional 581,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $98.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

