Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $232.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

