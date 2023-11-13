Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,921 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 196.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $246.03 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.68.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.