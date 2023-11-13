Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,739 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ON by 646.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ON by 1,590.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 192.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

