Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

