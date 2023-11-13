Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after acquiring an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ ON opened at $67.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 S&P stocks with growth to weather a downturn
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: LiveWire, EV play on two wheels
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Dividend Champions with room for dividend growth
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.