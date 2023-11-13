Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $428.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.85 and its 200-day moving average is $475.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.