Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

PGR stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.