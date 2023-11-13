Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 148.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PDD opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

