Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IBB opened at $115.53 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
