Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $518.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $520.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

