Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,156 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.68.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

