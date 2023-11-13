Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,854 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $186.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.