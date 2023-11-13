Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,863 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $133.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.67. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,585 shares of company stock worth $2,133,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

