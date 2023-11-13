Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

