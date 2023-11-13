BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Lowered by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

