Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.24% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of BEAM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,497. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

