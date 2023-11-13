Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

BDX stock opened at $234.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.82 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

