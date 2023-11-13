BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioLineRx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

