BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 53.2% in October

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the October 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

