BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. On average, analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

