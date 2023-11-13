Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 119,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,554,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Bitfarms Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$437.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.