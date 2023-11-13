Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,800 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the October 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Star Foods Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of BSFC stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Star Foods by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

