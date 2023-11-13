BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Insider William (Bill) Richmond Buys 62,338 Shares

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBTGet Free Report) insider William (Bill) Richmond acquired 62,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$12,779.29 ($8,298.24).

BlueBet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

BlueBet Company Profile

BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides sports and racing betting products and services to online and telephone clients through online wagering platform and mobile applications. BlueBet Holdings Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

