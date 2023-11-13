BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

