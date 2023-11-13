Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

NYSE SAM opened at $336.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.71. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

