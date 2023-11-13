Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $58.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

CAMT stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

