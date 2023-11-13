Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$57.78

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$48.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The stock has a market cap of C$13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3251029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 62.53%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

