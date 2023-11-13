Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $28.69

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

