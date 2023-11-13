BTCS’s (BTCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

