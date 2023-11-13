Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 0.7 %

About Bullfrog AI

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.