Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $44.87 on Monday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96.
In related news, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,801.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $380,373 over the last 90 days.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
