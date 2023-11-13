California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.63% of Consolidated Edison worth $197,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ED opened at $89.35 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

