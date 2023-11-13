California Public Employees Retirement System Has $181.75 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,871 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,648 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of VMware worth $181,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,292 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $275,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,912 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in VMware by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $149.66 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

