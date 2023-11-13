California Public Employees Retirement System Has $202.30 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $202,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.