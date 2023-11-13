California Public Employees Retirement System Has $225.02 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of General Electric worth $225,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

