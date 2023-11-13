California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of 3M worth $173,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in 3M by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 664,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 195,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.