California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $170,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $518.83 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $520.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.90.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

