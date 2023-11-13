California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,403 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,403 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $205,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $373.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

