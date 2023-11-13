California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,343 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $278,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.