California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 72,328 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,544,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 72,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $153,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.